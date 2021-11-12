Home » News » World » EU Sues Portugal for Poor Air Quality Caused by Nitrogen Dioxide

EU Sues Portugal for Poor Air Quality Caused by Nitrogen Dioxide

EU on Nov 12 said in a statement that Portugal has consistently exceeded the annual nitrogen dioxide limit. (File photo: AFP)
EU on Nov 12 said in a statement that Portugal has consistently exceeded the annual nitrogen dioxide limit. (File photo: AFP)

The European Commission said that Portugal has continually and persistently exceeded the annual nitrogen dioxide limit value.

Advertisement
Reuters
Paris // Updated: November 12, 2021, 18:05 IST

The European Commission has decided to sue Portugal for its poor air quality caused by high levels of nitrogen dioxide, it said on Friday. “Portugal has continually and persistently exceeded the annual nitrogen dioxide limit value in three air quality zones (…)", the Commission said in a statement, adding it was referring Portugal to the European Court of Justice.

“Full implementation of the air quality standards enshrined in EU legislation is key to effectively protect human health and safeguard the natural environment".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: November 12, 2021, 18:05 IST