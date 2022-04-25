European Commission Prez Ursula von der Leyen Meets PM Modi, S Jaishankar

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister for external affairs Dr S Jaishankar on Monday. During her meeting with the Prime Minister Modi, von der Leyen reviewed progress in the vibrant India-EU strategic partnership. She also discussed ways to enhance trade, climate, digital technology and people-to-people cooperation.

PM Modi and Ursula von der Leyen, according to a press release by the European Commission, agreed to launch the EU-India Trade and Technology Council. The EU said that it wants to work with India as the need for joint in-depth strategic engagement arises.

Advertisement

“The Trade and Technology Council will provide the political steer and the necessary structure to operationalise political decisions, coordinate technical work, and report to the political level to ensure implementation and follow-up in areas that are important for the sustainable progress of European and Indian economies," the release said.

The European Union said that it will increase joint efforts to tackle current challenges and address geopolitical circumstances.

With Jaishankar, von der Leyen discussed taking forward the India-EU partnership. Both of them also discussed the economic and political implications of the Ukraine conflict. Both of them also discussed ways to increase trade between India and the EU. Increasing cooperation in the technology and security between India and the bloc were also discussed.

Earlier in the day, von der Leyen visited Rajghat and laid a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial.

Advertisement

Later on Monday evening, von der Leyen and PM Modi will inaugurate the 7th Edition of the Raisina Dialogue. She is the chief guest of the inaugural session. The foreign ministers of Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Guyana, Nigeria, Norway, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal and Slovenia are also scheduled to participate.

Former prime ministers of Sweden, Australia, Canada and Maldives - Carl Bildt, Anthony Abbott, Stephen Harper and Mohamed Nasheed respectively - will attend the event. The president of the United Nations General Assembly will deliver a pre-recorded address.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.