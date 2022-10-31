European Union Mulling Move to List Iran's Revolutionary Guards as Terrorists: Report

Germany and the European Union are examining whether to list Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a “terrorist organisation", AFP quoted the German foreign minister as saying on Sunday.

The Islamic Republic has been rocked by protests across the country ever since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini following her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the dress rules for women.

The demonstrations are now in their seventh week and have also spread to several other countries.

ALSO READ | Iranian Journalists Who Broke the News of Mahsa Amini’s Death Branded as CIA Agents

Advertisement

Asked what further actions Berlin and the EU planned, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told broadcaster ARD: “As I made clear last week, we will launch a further sanctions package, we are also examining how we can list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation."

Her comments came as protesters in Iran rallied again Sunday, defying an order from the Revolutionary Guards to stop the demonstrations.

The news comes just a day after Iran branded the two journalists, who broke the news of the death of Mahsa Amini, as CIA agents.

ALSO READ | ‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ Who Didn’t Shower for Over 50 Yrs for Fear of Getting ‘Sick’ Dies at 94: Iran

According to a joint statement released by Iran’s ministry of intelligence and the intelligence organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards on Saturday, the journalists- Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, are currently lodged in Iran’s notorious Evin prison.

The Iranian agencies also blamed the CIA, Mossad and other western intelligence agencies of engineering the protests following Mahsa Amini’s death.

Advertisement

(With inputs from AFP)

Read all the Latest News here