European Union Mulling Move to List Iran's Revolutionary Guards as Terrorists: Report

German Foreign Minister said that the country will further launch a sanctions package and examining how to list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation

Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 09:23 IST

New Delhi, India

This handout photo provided by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces (NEZSA) on October 18, 2022 shows soldiers taking part in a military drill. (AFP)
Germany and the European Union are examining whether to list Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a “terrorist organisation", AFP quoted the German foreign minister as saying on Sunday.

The Islamic Republic has been rocked by protests across the country ever since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini following her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the dress rules for women.

The demonstrations are now in their seventh week and have also spread to several other countries.

Asked what further actions Berlin and the EU planned, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told broadcaster ARD: “As I made clear last week, we will launch a further sanctions package, we are also examining how we can list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation."

Her comments came as protesters in Iran rallied again Sunday, defying an order from the Revolutionary Guards to stop the demonstrations.

The news comes just a day after Iran branded the two journalists, who broke the news of the death of Mahsa Amini, as CIA agents.

According to a joint statement released by Iran’s ministry of intelligence and the intelligence organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards on Saturday, the journalists- Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, are currently lodged in Iran’s notorious Evin prison.

The Iranian agencies also blamed the CIA, Mossad and other western intelligence agencies of engineering the protests following Mahsa Amini’s death.

(With inputs from AFP)

first published: October 31, 2022, 09:23 IST
last updated: October 31, 2022, 09:23 IST

