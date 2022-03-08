Evacuation From Sumy Didn’t Materialise Despite Pleas To Both Sides: India Tells UNSC

Indian permanent ambassador to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Tuesday said that the planned evacuation of students from conflict-ridden eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy could not be undertaken.

“We are deeply concerned that despite our repeated urgings to both sides, the safe

corridor for our students stranded in Sumy did not materialise," TS Tirumurti told the United Nations Security Council. Earlier on Monday, people familiar with the developments told News18 that buses would be sent to evacuate more than 500 students who remain in Sumy as hostilities increase in the eastern Ukrainian city.

“We have reiterated our urgent demand for safe and uninterrupted passage for all

innocent civilians, including Indian nationals remaining in Ukraine," TS Tirumurti said. Tirumurti also expressed regret for the civilian lives lost in Ukraine due to ongoing hostilities following Russia’s declaration of a military operation in Ukraine.

India remains concerned about its students in Sumy and efforts are now concentrated on rescuing them from the Russian side of the border. Students stuck in Sumy informed News18 on several occasions earlier that they are running short on food items and lack of electricity and water has also added to the trouble they face as Russia conducts ‘military operation’ in Ukraine.

He highlighted that citizens of other nations were also helped by Indian authorities. “We have managed to facilitate the safe return of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine. We have also assisted nationals from other countries, who approached us, in their return to their respective countries. And we will remain open to doing so in the coming days," he further added.

Tirumurti highlighted that the government spoke to the leadership of both nations referring to PM Modi’s phone call with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Students in Sumy have requested the Indian government to evacuate them as fighting continues. Officials have been stationed in Russia’s Belgorod and are taking steps to evacuate them. On Monday, officials said that buses and vehicles were ready to evacuate students but it could not happen.

The Kremlin announced a ceasefire yesterday but the Ukrainian side did not agree with the routes. It remains unclear if the disagreement between both parties led to the delay in evacuation operation.

