'Every Day We Have Up to 100 of Our Soldiers Killed': Ukraine Defence Minister

Ukraine said Thursday it was losing up to 100 soldiers every day in frontline fighting against Russian troops and that as many as 500 were being wounded in “difficult" battles. “The situation at the front lines is difficult. Every day we have up to 100 of our soldiers killed and up to 500 wounded. The Kremlin continues to press by sheer mass, stumbles, faces strong resistance and suffers huge casualties," Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on social media.

