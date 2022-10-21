Home » News » World » Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Running for Office Over 'Misleading' Officials About 'Receiving Gifts' Worth Millions

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Running for Office Over 'Misleading' Officials About 'Receiving Gifts' Worth Millions

The case is another twist in political wrangling that began even before Khan's April ouster, and is one of several being fought by the former international cricket star and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: October 21, 2022, 15:00 IST

Islamabad

Imran Khan Khan is accused of failing to declare some gifts or the profit made from selling them. (Image: Reuters/File)
Imran Khan Khan is accused of failing to declare some gifts or the profit made from selling them. (Image: Reuters/File)

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been disqualified from running for any political office for five years by the Pakistan Election Commission on Friday. He was barred from political office when the election commission ruled on charges that he misled officials about gifts he received from foreign leaders while he was still in power.

Khan has been charged with concealing of assets, a move likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished country.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

first published: October 21, 2022, 14:48 IST
last updated: October 21, 2022, 15:00 IST