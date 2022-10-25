Exclusive | Chinese Spy Operators Busted in US, Points to 'Ongoing, Significant' Threat

Four Chinese nationals, including three Ministry of State Security (MSS) intelligence officers, have been charged by a US investigation agency in connection with a long-running intelligence campaign targeting individuals in the United States to act as agents of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Charges say from 2008 to 2018, four Chinese nationals — Wang Lin, Bi Hongwei, Dong Ting aka Chelsea Dong, and Wang Qiang — among others engaged in a “wide-ranging and systematic effort to target and recruit individuals to act on behalf of the PRC in the United States".

These individuals were asked to provide information, materials, equipment, and assistance to the Chinese government against “material gains".

The nationals also targeted professors at universities, a former federal law enforcement and state homeland security official, and others to act on behalf of, and as agents of the Chinese government, the charges read.

MSS intelligence officers Wang Lin, Dong Ting, and others used a purported academic institute at Ocean University of China – referred to as the Institute for International Studies (IIS) – as cover for their clandestine intelligence activities.

Acting under cover as the purported director of the IIS, Wang Lin, in coordination with other MSS operatives operating under the guise of academics at the IIS, targeted professors at American universities and others in the United States with access to sensitive information and equipment.

The indictment also says the threat posed by the PRC’s “ongoing, wide-ranging, and systematic effort to collect intelligence information from United States sources is significant".

China’s civilian intelligence agency, the MSS, is responsible for conducting counter-intelligence and foreign intelligence activities, as well as political security for the PRC.

The MSS and its regional bureaus focus on identifying and influencing the foreign policy of other countries, including the United States, by seeking to obtain information on political, economic, and security policies that might affect the PRC, along with military, scientific, and technical information of value to the PRC.

The MSS and its regional bureaus are tasked with conducting clandestine and covert human source operations, of which the United States was and remains a principal target. Chinese intelligence services, including the MSS, utilise a variety of state ministries, societies, academic institutions, and the Chinese military-industrial complex to support intelligence activities, including by providing cover jobs to operatives.

The investigation revealed that the defendants used one such purported academic institution – the IIS – as cover for their intelligence activities for the MSS.

Among other things, the conspiracy targeted the second individual by inviting them in 2008 and 2018 on all-expenses-paid trips to China sponsored by the IIS.

During those trips, Wang Lin, Dong, and others sought to recruit this individual as a human source, requesting that the individual provide sensitive fingerprint technology, information, and assistance with stopping planned protests along the 2008 Olympic Games torch route in the United States, which the conspirators expressed would be “embarrassing" to China.

The conspiracy also targeted the co-conspirator in New Jersey by tasking the co-conspirator to take specific action in the United States in furtherance of the MSS’ intelligence objective.

Wang Qiang coordinated a meeting in 2016 between the co-conspirator, Wang Lin, and Bi Hongwei in the Bahamas, at which time MSS intelligence officers Wang Lin and Bi directed the co-conspirator to obtain United States currency and provide it to a designated individual in New Jersey. The co-conspirator returned to New Jersey and did as Wang Lin and Bi instructed.

The conspiracy charge carries a statutory maximum term of imprisonment of five years and a maximum fine of $250,000.

