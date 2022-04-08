EXCLUSIVE | Focus on Anti-US Story & Conspiracy Theory, Imran Khan's Strategy Before Trust Vote; Cabinet Meet Today Over Making 'Threat' Public

Following a setback after the Supreme Court’s decision to vote on no-confidence motion, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on Friday to build a direct contact with the people in the country, sources said.

The move comes after the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday restored the National Assembly after it declared the government’s decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling against the Constitution.

Khan has called a meeting of his cabinet today where Khan and his team would decide to declassify the threat letter, sources familiar with the development told News18. He had earlier discussed about a threat letter and termed it as part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy. He named the US as the country behind the threat letter in what appeared to be a slip of tongue.

They said that the resignation of the Imran Khan government is on the card, however, some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members are opposing that they should not be invisible.

Imran Khan is likely to lose the trust vote as several members have defected from his party. Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the opposition.

The Political Committee of Imran’s party, on the other hand, has suggested to sit in the opposition and give a tough time to the new government. The incumbent Prime Minister’s party would try to build anti-American narrative and maximise conspiracy theory to maintain public pressure and support for the party, sources further said.

Imran Khan will use the threat letter as his election and sympathy card and he will even expose some of the characters from the threat letter, sources added.

The top court has ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday and not later than 10:30 am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

During a meeting with the government’s legal team earlier on Thursday, the prime minister had said he was ready to accept any decision that the top court would announce.

