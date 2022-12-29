Home » News » World » Hindu Woman Gang-raped, Killed, Breasts Chopped Off, Head Skinned in Pakistan's Sindh

Hindu Woman Gang-raped, Killed, Breasts Chopped Off, Head Skinned in Pakistan's Sindh

Atrocities against minorities are on the rise in Pakistan. In 2021, the United States placed it on a list of 'countries of particular concern' for religious freedom violations

Advertisement

By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 17:36 IST

New Delhi, India

The gang rape and murder of a 42-year-old Hindu woman took place in Sinjhoro district of Sindh. Representational pic/AP
The gang rape and murder of a 42-year-old Hindu woman took place in Sinjhoro district of Sindh. Representational pic/AP

From kidnapping to rape and forced conversions, atrocities against minorities are on the rise in Pakistan.

Another case of gang rape and murder of a 42-year-old Hindu woman has come into the news from Sinjhoro district of Sindh.

As per sources, a Hindu woman belonging to the Bheel community was gang-raped, beheaded, and her breasts chopped off by unidentified persons.

The police report stated that before dumping her body in a wheat field, the perpetrators also skinned the deceased’s head.

RELATED NEWS

As per media reports, residents of Sinjhoro have staged a protest, seeking justice.

Advertisement

In October, a minor Hindu girl was kidnapped from Hyderabad, Pakistan. According to her parents, she was abducted from the Fateh Chowk area while returning home.

In September, a married Hindu woman and two teenage girls were allegedly abducted, forcibly converted, and married to Muslims in Sindh province.

In 2021, the United States placed Pakistan on a list of “countries of particular concern" for religious freedom violations.

A US media report estimated that every year, nearly 1,000 girls from minority communities are kidnapped or forcibly converted to Islam.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

first published: December 29, 2022, 17:29 IST
last updated: December 29, 2022, 17:36 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sonnalli Seygall Heats Things Up In Hot Cutout Pink Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Most Gorgeous Swimwear Looks

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Is A Sight To Behold In White Bodysuit In Sunkissed Photos, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures