Exclusive | Imran Khan Assassination Bid: PTI Angry as ‘Suspects’ PM Shehbaz, ISI’s Nazeer Not Named in FIR

The FIR in the case of the assassination attempt on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan does not contain the name of the suspects, CNN-News18 has learned.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the police and it does not contain the names of interior minister Rana Sanaullah, Pakistan army’s senior official DG(C) ISI Major General Faisal Naseer and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Imran Khan claims these three designed the plot to eliminate him.

The FIR was filed after the Pakistan Supreme Court’s five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Akbar Naqvi, ordered the Punjab police chief Faisal Shahkar to register FIR in the case.

Fawad Chaudhry, a former Pakistan cabinet minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, termed the process of the filing the FIR and the FIR itself as ‘useless’.

“This FIR is a piece of paper and is useless without the inclusion of suspects named by the former prime minister," Fawad said, according to CNN-News18.

The FIR was registered on Monday in City Police station Wazirabad after the Pakistan Supreme Court issued the order. The Supreme Court also asked inspector general Shahkar to submit a report within 24 hours.

The only person named in the FIR is Naveed, who has been nominated as a prime suspect and charges of terrorism, murder and attempt to murder were levelled against him.

Naveed is the only assailant who was captured while attacking the former prime minister at a rally in Wazirabad. When apprehended Naveed said: “It didn’t sit well with my conscience that they are playing loud music on their deck while the Azaan is being recited, so I decided to kill him."

He said he was working alone and not at the direction of any outfit or political party.

Imran Khan was leading PTI’s march towards Islamabad when he came under attack at Wazirabad on November 3. He sustained three gunshot wounds to his leg. One PTI worker died in the attack while more than ten others along with the former prime minister sustained injuries. The assailant fired a volley of bullets towards his container which was headed to the capital.

