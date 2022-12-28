Exclusive | Imran's PTI Wants Relationship with Pak Govt And Establishment, Indicates Leaked Phone Chat

A leaked telephone conversation purportedly between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry and Zulfiqar Ahmed, a close friend of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shahbaz, has been accessed by CNN-News18.

If the audio is authentic, Fawad can be heard saying that the political parties should talk among themselves. Zulfiqar Ahmed inquires and says, “You are correct but what does it mean…such a long message was not read by me."

Zulfiqar then supports Fawad’s remarks and says that “it is fine", and he will forward the PTI leader’s message.

Advertisement

Fawad asks him to tell Suleman that politicians should create a framework among themselves. “All the time we are watching the military to see what they will do next," he says. “Ask them what concession you want from PTI…What should PTI do?"

Zulfiqar raises the issue of disqualification of PTI chairman Imran Khan. “I think it will disqualify Imran Khan," he says.

On this, Fawad says, “If you do it, it will not be a problem."

Zulfiqar then asks Fawad whether he should send the message to Shehbaz Sharif directly or to Suleman.

Fawad asks him to send the message directly to Shehbaz Sharif. “I’ll send a small message," he says.

Zulfiqar then says, “Let’s make it and send it…Done, sir, done."

Several audio recordings have been leaked in recent months, allegedly featuring the leadership of the PTI and PML-N holding informal private conversations.

Some of the clips featured purported conversations between Imran Khan and his former ministers and principal secretary about a cipher that he has for long presented as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy" to oust him from the office of prime minister.

Read all the Latest News here