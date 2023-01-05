Home » News » World » Exclusive | Pak Military Cracks Down on TTP, Launches Airstrike, Intelligence-based Operation

Exclusive | Pak Military Cracks Down on TTP, Launches Airstrike, Intelligence-based Operation

The most-wanted, high-level operational TTP commander Hafizullah Alias Toor has also been eliminated, sources said

By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 20:35 IST

New Delhi, India

The Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, have waged an insurgency over the past 15 years. (Representational pic/Reuters)
The Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, have waged an insurgency over the past 15 years. (Representational pic/Reuters)

After a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting resolved to combat “terrorism" nationwide, Pakistani forces have started operations against the TTP.

The military launched an airstrike on the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s strongholds in Nangarhar province, CNN-News18 has learnt.

Sources confirmed a firefight at the Torkham border between the Taliban and the Pakistani forces.

Pakistani officials said that shelling was started by the Taliban forces, and as a result, an Afghan citizen had been killed and a Pakistani officer was wounded.

In another operation, the armed forces killed 11 TTP fighters in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tanai, South Waziristan, on Thursday, said the sources.

The most-wanted, high-level operational TTP commander Hafizullah Alias Toor has also been eliminated, they added.

The Pakistan air force carried out multiple reconnaissance and target identification flights along the international border with Afghanistan early on Thursday morning, using a variety of manned and unmanned assets, staying well inside Pakistani airspace, sources in PAF said.

About 1,000 people were killed and injured in attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on the Pakistan government in 2022, according to statistics published by TTP, Khaama Press reported.

