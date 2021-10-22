EXCLUSIVE | Imran Khan to Release Notification for Lt Gen Anjum's Appointment as ISI Chief by Saturday

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum is all set to become the new Director-General of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) as the notification in this regard is likely to be released till Saturday by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources familiar to the developments have told News18 that Pakistani Prime Minister will release the notification today or on Saturday before leaving for his trip to Saudi Arabia tomorrow.

“PM Imran Khan had requested for a meeting with all the candidates for the ISI chief’s position. However, the DG of the ISI panel rejected the request," sources said.

The source added that only Nadeem Anjum, who will take over the charge as new ISI chief, was sent to meet Imran Khan on Thursday evening. The nominated DG Anjum met Imran Khan and meeting was cordial, sources added. Pakistani PM Imran Khan told Anjum that the notification will be released soon.

News18 had earlier reported that Khan wanted to retain outgoing ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed till December but Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa told him that it was not possible in any case. He told PM that he could maximum retain Lt Gen Hameed up to November 15. The army chief had also told Khan that the ‘civil government’ should not interfere in military matters.

Reports have said that the notification will list Nadeem Anjum’s joining date next week. It also adds that the senior most Major General in ISI will be caretaker chief till Anjum takes over the job.

Sources had earlier said that Imran Khan wants to save his face and is likely to sign relieving date of Faiz Hameed on November 15, 2021.

Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had instructed Lt Gen Anjum to take charge. He has also instated a tradition of at least a year of experience as Core Commander mandatory to become army chief.

