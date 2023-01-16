Exclusive | Pakistan Army's Quetta Corps Commander Cracks Down on HDT Protesters, Threatens to Jail Them

Pakistan army’s Quetta Corps Commander Asif Ghafoor visited Gwadar after crackdowns and arrests on the sit-in of Haq Du Tehreek in the coastal city of Gwadar and reviewed the situation, CNN-News18 has learnt.

During his visit, Asif Ghafoor met with the local leadership of the area and administration.

Senior local leader of Gwadar Wajah Sulaiman Baloch said, “The corps commander called us to meet him and said that if the roads of the port and airport are closed in the future, he will put everyone in jail."

The HDT’s supporters were on the streets of Gwadar last year due to what they said were the state’s unfulfilled promises.

After talks with the government broke down in late December, the administration and demonstrators faced off in a violent confrontation.

A policeman was killed during the melee, resulting in the state going after the HDT leadership.

On December 13, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman was arrested from court in Gwadar in connection with the killing as well as other cases.

Rehman had been leading a peaceful sit-in for the last two months, demanding an end to unnecessary security check posts in Gwadar, an end to illegal trawling, and a supply of clean water in the coastal city.

The movement began in September 2021 and gained popularity, also sweeping local body elections.

