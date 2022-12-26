Exclusive | Pakistan to Plan Major Army Operation Against TTP as Fresh Wave of Attacks Leaves US, UK Worried

Seven blasts in Balochistan on Sunday martyred five soldiers and an army captain while 15 others sustained injuries as Pakistan battles a fresh wave of terrorism.

Three of the seven blasts took place in Quetta, two in Turbat, while one each ripped through Kohlu district’s Kahan area and Hub.

According to police, a flag of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was hoisted on a electric pylon in Mir Ali Market, North Waziristan Tribal District. It was reported by locals and then taken down.

The UK and US governments have issued security alerts prohibiting its staff from visiting Marriot hotel in Islamabad, and have also issued an additional advisory barring its staff and advising citizens from visiting parts of northwestern areas and Balochistan.

The alerts came after recent terror activity being witnessed in the country.

The resurgence of the banned TTP has been haunting Pakistan, and the terror outfit has already announced ‘revenge attacks’ in Pakistan after the purported ‘end of ceasefire’.

The outfit has been conducting dozens of major attacks in Pakistan, and the most recent one in the Bannu cantonment on CTD Police station has exposed chinks in Pakistan’s security preparedness.

The rise in attacks by the outfit has also pushed the authorities concerned to revisit the strategy pursued by the previous government.

Sources told CNN-News18 that closed door discussions are ongoing and major decisions are expected in the next couple of weeks.

A meeting of the National Security Committee is likely to be convened to debate and take the crucial measures against the renewed threat from the TTP, the sources added.

Why the TTP Threat?

In the past few weeks, Pakistan has dealt with terrorist attacks of various natures including the recently thwarted hostage situation by Pakistan Army soldiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu city where the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists seized control of the Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) compound.

Attacks on Police Stations in Tribal Districts and a suicide blast in Islamabad have also been reported.

In 2022, TTP killed more 150 Pakistanis in multiple attacks. Since the end of ceasefire, TTP conducted 33 attacks in which 35 security personnel were killed, the outfit has claimed.

