Exclusive | Pakistan to Vacate Embassy in Kabul after 'Assassination Bid' on Envoy: Sources

The Pakistan government has decided to vacate its embassy in Kabul, CNN-News18 has learnt.

The development comes after a security guard was wounded on Friday by shots fired at the embassy in Afghanistan’s capital in what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called “an assassination attempt" on the head of the mission.

“I demand immediate investigation & action against perpetrators of this heinous act," he tweeted.

Top intelligence sources from Pakistan told CNN-News18 that the country is likely to send a special flight to Kabul to temporarily evacuate its diplomats, staff, and personnel.

Pakistan’s head of mission in Kabul, Ubaid Nizamani, survived the alleged assassination bid while his guard, Sepoy Israr, was critically injured.

The flight will bring back the injured guard as well, the sources said.

Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said they strongly condemned the “failed attack".

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will not allow any malicious actors to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul," it said. “Security agencies will investigate this incident seriously. After identifying the perpetrators, they will be punished according to law."

