Exclusive | PTI Ally Pak Punjab CM Blocks Imran's Bid to File FIR against PM Shehbaz Sharif over Attack

Khan wants an FIR against PM Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and DG (C) ISI Major General Faisal Naseer, said sources

By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: November 04, 2022, 21:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Imran Khan sustained bullet injuries to his leg after an assailant opened fire at his rally on Thursday evening. (Image: ANI)
Imran Khan sustained bullet injuries to his leg after an assailant opened fire at his rally on Thursday evening. (Image: ANI)

Differences appear to be emerging between ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and the country’s Punjab province chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi over the FIR linked to the attack on the former international cricketer on Thursday.

Khan wants an FIR against PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and DG (C) ISI Major General Faisal Naseer, said sources.

However, they added, Elahi has stopped the police from filing the FIR.

He has directed the inspector general of police in the Punjab province not to entertain Imran Khan’s wish.

RELATED NEWS

So, it’s been over 30 hours since the attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief but not no FIR has been registered yet.

Pervaiz Elahi is the only ally of the PTI remaining in power.

Khan has said that he got hit by four bullets in both legs.

“It was in my knowledge they’re going to attack me in Wazirabad or some nearby area," he has said.

Khan suffered a bullet injury on the right leg when a gun-wielding man fired a volley of bullets at him and others climbing onto a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government. He is currently hospitalised.

About the Author

Manoj Gupta

first published: November 04, 2022, 21:41 IST
last updated: November 04, 2022, 21:41 IST

