Exclusive | Request India, Pak to Resolve Issues and Open Trade Vistas: Taliban Minister Haqqani

In an exclusive interview to News18, Taliban leader and Afghanistan’s interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani made an appeal to India and Pakistan to resolve outstanding issues coming in the way of reopening trade avenues in the region. The interview was conducted just a kilometer from the Sherpur location where Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri would be killed in a US strike two days later.

Wishing for economic stability in the region, Haqqani said the fiscal crisis plaguing neighbour Pakistan can be addressed with help from other Asian nations. “These days, Pakistan too is facing economic crisis. We are closely associated with Pakistan as a neighbouring country. We wish its problem diminishes with the passage of time. Asian countries can play a vital and indispensable role in Pakistan getting over the crisis it is currently facing… Their (Asian countries) role can lessen the burden of Afghanistan too," Haqqani said.

Asked about Afghanistan’s relations with Iran and Pakistan, the Taliban leader said: “It is the need of the hour that the promises we made to the world, neighbours, in the region, in pursuit of these goals… We are striving hard to have friendly and cordial relations with the neighbouring countries."

“We have established peace and a secure environment. So we request both countries (Pakistan and India) that they resolve their issues and open the vistas of trade. Moreover, we the people of Afghanistan need cooperation from both the countries," Haqqani said.

Speaking about the unprovoked firing by Pakistan along the Durand Line which separates the two countries, Haqqani said the Afghan government has formed teams to carry out investigations. “Issues have cropped up in the last 20 years and we are working on them sincerely. We have formed teams to carry out surveys, investigations and research."

Pakistan has enjoyed good relations with the Afghan Taliban for years even though Pakistan was officially an ally of the United States during its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan.

But as Pakistan grapples with violence by Pakistani Islamists and separatists, its appeals to the Taliban to control their side of the border have not brought the action it hopes to see. Increasingly frustrated, Pakistani officials have been pressing the Taliban to deny space and resources to the militants.

In Kabul, the Taliban reject suggestions Afghan territory is used for attacks into Pakistan and hope talks can solve the problem.

The Taliban tried late last year to facilitate talks between Pakistan and an alliance of al-Qaeda linked militants known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Pakistani Taliban. But the talks fell apart after a few weeks. Despite the frustrations, Pakistani officials rule out the chance of any serious deterioration in relations with the Afghan Taliban.

