Exclusive | 'Threat Letter from Foreign Hand' Referred to by Imran Khan Was An Internal Communication

Embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently spoken of a threat letter that he had cited as evidence of an international conspiracy to unseat him. But CNN-News18 has learnt from highly placed sources that what he was referring to was actually an internal communication.

The letter may have been written by Pakistan’s then US ambassador to the ministry of foreign affairs, said the sources.

It was viewed as a threat because the communication discussed United States’ unease with Pakistan on their relationship, they added.

Earlier CNN-News18 also reported that Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had written an angry letter to his country’s ambassador in the US that he was not doing enough to handle bilateral relationships.

The so-called threat letter referred to by Imran Khan was written in February 2022, said sources.

It also said that the Biden administration was finding it difficult to carry forward foreign policy with the Imran government, they added.

