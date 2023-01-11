Exclusive | Unrest in Bangladesh's Barisal as Muslims Attack Hindu Man's Shop after Bitter Fight over Sweets

A Hindu man’s sweet shop was attacked in Barisal area of Bangladesh this week, leading to tensions in the region, CNN-News18 has learnt.

According to reports, a kerfuffle began after an influential local Muslim had some sweets at the shop and left without paying.

Later, on money being demanded, the Muslim man attacked the shop after calling other members of the community, said sources.

They vandalised the establishment on the pretext of their religious sentiments being hurt, they added.

Local Muslims have allegedly announced that they will make Barisal Hindu-free by killing them, leading to fear among the minority community in the area.

According to reports, Hindus have closed their shops and are staying at home.

Police have been deployed in the Launch Ghat area of ​​Barisal, said sources.

As per reports, a total of 154 religious minorities, including Hindus, were killed in Bangladesh between January and December 2022.

39 women belonging to the minority communities were raped; 27 of them were gang-raped. At least 14 of the victims were killed after rape, the reports indicate.

A total of 62 religious minorities went missing in 2022 and 849 people were threatened with death in the country, based on available data.

Another 424 religious minorities were attempted to be killed and 360 of them were left injured, reports suggest.

