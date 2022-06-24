Exclusive | 'Upset' China Ready to Invest More in Pakistan But Has New Terms & Conditions: Sources

China is unhappy with the civil-political administration and bureaucracy of Pakistan and the top brass needs to act collectively to address the concerns, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa informed the National Security Committee Meeting (NSCM), sources have told CNN-News18.

The sources added that the army chief briefed NSCM about his recent China visit and while Beijing is ready to invest another $60 billion in Pakistan, it has some new specific terms and conditions.

The COAS said China has reservations about the CPEC projects and its security and “we have to counter security threats especially in Balochistan".

Advertisement

The DG, ISI also briefed the meeting about his recent visit to United States and security threats. He said the United States is willing to restore its military trainings with Pakistan and also briefed them on Kashmir and “rising Indian atrocities".

Among those who addressed the meeting, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto spoke about his recent Iran visit and informed the meeting that Iran is insisting and facilitating talks with India for broader regional cooperation. He said the Iranian foreign minister offered that Tehran is ready to host India-Pakistan dialogues. The committee is considering the offer and will decide to formulate a mechanism soon.

The DG Military Operations provided a briefing over the situation on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and Line of Control (LoC). It was decided during the meeting that security would be increased along the border and surveillance on LoC to prevent illegal movements.

Meanwhile, General Faiz Hameed, Corps Commander Peshawar, said talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were successful and “we are ready to present peace pact draft with political leadership soon".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.