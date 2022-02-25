Explained | Surge in Covid-19 Cases in Hong Kong Leads to Stricter Restrictions, Citizens in Fear

Hong Kong is said to be experiencing a “dire epidemic situation" as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has affected most parts of Hong Kong, which is home to some of the most densely populated districts in the world.

Till Thursday morning, Hong Kong reported around 8,674 new cases. In the last 14 days, nearly 50,000 cases have been confirmed. However, some microbiologists from the territory claim that authorities are reporting lesser cases than they are. “Health authorities have only identified a third of the Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong," a top microbiologist has warned.

China’s President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong to take “all necessary measures" to suppress the outbreak. Amidst this, the Hong Kong authorities are all set to make its already tough restrictions even tougher, reported Aljazeera.

New restrictions for people

Hong Kong has now invoked emergency powers, that are aimed to “provide a legal framework for the [government] to render the necessary emergent support to Hong Kong," the Hong Kong government statement said. The authorities have also put in place a “dynamic zero" Covid-19 policy, under which the government aims to eradicate any outbreaks at all costs instead of trying to live with the virus. Under this policy, the authorities are also going to start compulsory testing of its 7.4 million people next month.

According to the policy, in Hong Kong, anyone who will test Covid-19 positive, including infants and children, will be put into isolation facilities with no family contact allowed. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has said that people will not be able to isolate at home if they test positive and must go to government centers.

According to Hong Kong authorities, as of now the minimum isolation period for anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 — even if they are asymptomatic — is 20 days. Many workers who have contracted covid-19 have lost their jobs because of the long isolation period, reported Guardian.

Implications of the “dynamic zero" Covid-19 policy

This has left several parents and children worried as many fear they will be forcefully separated from their families. Many diplomats in the global financial hub have repeatedly raised concerns over this policy calling it one of the world’s most stringent coronavirus measures.

Reports claim that several families, particularly in the expatriate community, have decided to leave ahead of the mandatory coronavirus testing in March.

“For me, it’s very inhumane. I’m very afraid. I have a daughter aged 14 months, she doesn’t speak, she doesn’t know how our phone works," said a university lecturer who declined to be identified, as reported by CNA.

Isolation and quarantine centres are currently at their maximum capacity with around 60,000 residents waiting at home to be admitted. As of now, the government is building tens of thousands of new isolation units, with the help of the Chinese government.

Additionally, Hong Kong has rolled out a vaccine passport on Thursday that requires people aged 12 and above to have at least one Covid-19 vaccination. Residents will now have to show their vaccine record to access venues including supermarkets, malls and restaurants. They will also have to wear masks for all outdoor exercise and will not be allowed to remove masks to eat or drink on public transport, reported Reuters.

