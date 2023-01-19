Exploiting Conflict for Profit: Pakistan Plays Judas, Discreetly Supplies Weapons to Ukraine for War

Pakistan has been supplying critical weapons from its Ordnance Factory to Ukraine for monetary and military gains since August 22, sources have told News18.

The ammunition has been shipped and air transported in October 22, December 22 and January 23. The tranches of weapons mainly include 122 MM Artillery, 122 mm MBRL, Rockets, 12.77 mm API, 60 mm HE, M4A2 propellant charges, weapon spares, fuzes and M82 Primers. The ammunition has also been spotted in the Ukraine war zone, the sources said.

The consignment is huge and has been shipped discreetly from Karachi as well as via chartered flights from Air Force Station, Nur Khan, at Rawalpindi through countries such as Cyprus and Romania. The sources added that additional supply orders are also being prepared and some army depots — Gwadar and Sargodha — have also supplied these ammunition from reserve stocks.

The weapons are actively being used by Ukrainians to meet their needs for the past few months. From critical shortage of artillery in June 22, the Ukrainians have now retaliated firmly with the boost provided by the new supply from Pakistan. The manufacture marking of ‘POF’ on the supplied ammunition indicates its source from Pakistan Ordnance Factory.

It is believed that close cooperation between Pakistan, UK and USA for the supply of arms and ammunition could have paved the way for removing Pakistan from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list as well as ensuring aid from Western countries and international banks.

The scale

The 155mm projectile ammunition is for 155mm Howitzers (Artillery Gun) that are being used by Ukraine against Russia. One lot of this ammunition has 5,000 projectiles and 159 such containers were sent to Ukraine by Pakistan in January 2023. This ammunition can be fired from NATO specified 155mm Artillery Gun such as M777 Towed 155mm and KRAB (155mm) Self Propelled Gun. Both these guns are being used by Ukraine. The ammunition can be fired till a distance of 14.6 kilometres.

Till December 2022, Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) and Wah Industries Limited (WIL) had shipped 155mm ammunition worth $122 million. Of this amount, payment received is $40.238 million, while orders in hand are worth $56.23 million.

Impact on Pak-Russia ties

The ammunition supply may have negative implications for Russia-Pakistan ties and defy Russian interests, amounting to backstabbing since Russians have been actively aiding Pakistan.

In September last year, Russian Envoy to India Denis Alipov had asserted that if reports of arms supply by Pakistan to Ukraine are confirmed, it will have serious and negative implications for ties between the countries.

“Russia has taken serious note of reports of arms supply from Pakistan to Ukraine. If such reports are confirmed then it will have serious and negative implications for Russia-Pakistan ties," Alipov had said.

The supply of arms and ammunition is continuing despite Russian support to Pakistan in terms of supply of crude oil and wheat at discounted prices, apart from other critical trade. A Russian delegation was in Pakistan recently to negotiate the trade deals on January 16.

