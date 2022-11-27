Home » News » World » 1.3 mln Pounds Sculpture in PM Sunak's Garden Sparks Cost-of-Living Debate As UK Faces Economic Crisis

1.3 mln Pounds Sculpture in PM Sunak's Garden Sparks Cost-of-Living Debate As UK Faces Economic Crisis

Henry Moore’s "Working Model for Seated Woman" – an abstract 1980 sculpture – is believed to have been sold at a Christie’s auction

November 27, 2022, 19:42 IST

London

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waves after arriving at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, after returning from Buckingham Palace (AP Image)
New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waves after arriving at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, after returning from Buckingham Palace (AP Image)

As United Kingdom struggles to get hold of a crippling economy, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s garden honing an “extravagant" bronze sculpture has sparked a cost of living debate in the country. The sculpture was made by a celebrated English artist, and the UK government spent GBP 1.3 million of taxpayer’s money to acquire it.

UK is currently struggling through soaring inflation, mounting household bills, and cost-cutting measures across public funding. This even led to the country seeing three PMs in a span of three months, with Sunak assuming the position in October.

According to The Sun newspaper, Henry Moore’s “Working Model for Seated Woman" – an abstract 1980 sculpture – is believed to have been sold at a Christie’s auction and acquired by the taxpayer-funded Government Art Collection last month. “It may be considered an extravagant use of public funds, particularly given the economic climate," an expert said.

The UK’s Government Art Collection owns more than 14,000 such valuable art pieces in buildings across the political establishment at Whitehall in London and around the world, reported news agency PTI. “It is a fine piece and an important example of Moore’s collection of seated women sculptures," the expert told the newspaper.

Despite the controversy, Downing Street maintains no politicians were involved in the decision to acquire the artwork. The sculpture lauds “the gentle watchfulness of the woman’s face and her guarded posture to the protective nature of her arms and the architectural shelter she offers between her lap and shoulders", the website says.

There has been a Moore piece in 10 Downing Street garden for the past 40 years, with works regularly rotated at the request of the late sculptor’s charitable foundation.

(With PTI Inputs)

first published: November 27, 2022, 18:46 IST
last updated: November 27, 2022, 19:42 IST
