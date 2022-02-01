‘Failure Of Leadership’: What Did Sue Gray Find While Probing Downing Street Parties

The much-awaited Sue Gray report is out and on Tuesday it created more concerns for embattled UK prime minister Boris Johnson. Following the publishing of the report, the chorus grew for Johnson’s resignation.

The Sue Gray report highlighted that there were at least 16 parties held in Downing Street when England was under strict lockdown. The London Metropolitan Police is now investigating 12 of them. Her report highlights that there were three previously unreported parties as well, according to a report by BBC.

According to the report, the parties were held between May 2020 and April 2021. All of them were held inside the No 10 Downing Street building, Cabinet Office and one party was held inside the department of education building. There were 16 parties held between May 2020 and April 2021.

Sue Gray criticised the government by highlighting that the behaviour by the staff inside Downing Street was hard to defend since the general public were told that the restrictions would have a far reaching impact on their lives. The report also highlighted that during the events there was a ‘serious failure to observe’ the standards that were expected of UK citizens.

The report also said that very little thought was given to how the events would appear to the general public and also to what was going on in the country and how it would impact public health.

Gray highlighted ‘failures of leadership and judgement’ by officials inside Downing Street and the Cabinet Office. She also said that some of these events should not have taken place and when they did they should not have been allowed to develop as they did.

She also denounced the drinking culture inside No 10. She said the excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate and there should be a policy in place regarding excessive consumption at every government department.

Sue Gray interviewed 70 people while examining emails, Whatsapp messages, and text messages. She also took into account photographs and building entry and exit logs.

What Are The London Metropolitan Police Investigating?

The London Metropolitan Police are investigating 12 events which include the party held on May 20, 2020 where Boris Johnson was present. They are also investigating the party held to celebrate the UK prime minister’s birthday on June 19, 2020. It is also investigating a gathering held inside No 10 Downing Street flat on November 13 that year.

