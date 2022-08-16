Fans of Dubai Crown Prince in Awe after UAE Royal Goes Incognito inside the London Tube

Dubai crown prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has become something of a social media star after photos of him travelling with his friend in the London tube went viral.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is popularly known as Fazza. The royal posted a video of himself with his friend whom he addressed as Badr inside a crowded London metro train. He was in London with his family and friends for a vacation.

As per the appearance of the photo, it shows that the UAE royal went unrecognized by the passengers aboard the train. However, in another video that was shared on social media Fazza was seen clicking pictures with Dubai residents living in London.

Earlier last week, Fazza also encouraged an Indian and Pakistani photographer for the pictures they clicked of Dubai. The royal has 14.5 million Instagram followers and both photographers were overjoyed at the response they received from him as well as from his followers after Fazza commented on their pictures and Instagram posts.

After returning from the UK last week, Fazza also met Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakim, a delivery driver who went viral after a video surfaced on social media where Ghafoor was seen removing concrete blocks from the road.

The Talabat delivery driver removed those two blocks to ensure safety for those travelling on that busy road. Fazza said Ghafoor was a role model for all.

Other than fulfilling the duties of being a royal, Fazza is also the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. He is being given the responsibility of ensuring that Dubai becomes a tourist and investment destination for many across the globe.

