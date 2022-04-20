Fawad Hussain Calls Hina Khar ‘Low IQ Woman’, Himself Exposes How Pak Sponsors Terror

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain drew the ire of Pakistan’s netizens when he slammed junior foreign affairs minister Hina Rabbani Khar by calling her ‘low IQ’. In a tweet, he posted an old video of her speaking to Al Jazeera where she says that the Pakistan government, when she was the foreign minister, failed to address the issues related to terrorism emanating from Pakistan’s soil.

In an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan, Khar, the foreign minister when the Yousaf Raza Gillani-led government was ruling, revealed that Pakistan’s allies accused the nation of harbouring terrorists and not taking a strong stand. Khar tells Hasan that there were ‘waves of truths to those accusations’.

“Pakistan did not have the ability to take on every terror network within the region all at the same time. As far as sponsoring and funding them was concerned, clearly I would like to believe that under our watch, that was not the policy direction at all" Khar tells Hasan.

“When you appoint a low IQ (woman) whose only claim to fame is her Birkin bags and expensive eye shades such blunders ll become a norm, hope (we’ll) get rid of this lot sooner than later," Fawad tweeted. He also used the hashtag #ImportedGovernmentNamzanzoor, thus pushing the narrative that Imran Khan, former prime minister, was unlawfully ousted despite losing the no-confidence motion.

While social media users pointed out that such comments were sexist it also shows that Fawad is aware that the Pakistani soil still remains a safe haven for terrorists and one could draw a conclusion that Fawad’s comments are aimed at berating the former foreign minister who, unlike many Pakistan lawmakers, accepted partially that terrorism in Pakistan’s soil was an issue that needs to be countered.

A Pakistan journalist also posted a clip of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi where he fails to answer when questioned by the interviewer on whether or not he considers Osama Bin Laden, 9/11 perpetrator, as a ‘martyr’ when asked in reference to a speech where former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan made the same claim.

