Fear of Blackouts, and a Cold, Dark Winter Forces UK to Test Programme Yarrow: Report

Officials in London are stress-testing Programme Yarrow, the Guardian said in a report, which aims to prepare for countrywide power outages in the coming winters. Programme Yarrow was first drawn up in 2021, before the so-called Russian ‘military operation’ in Ukraine began, to prepare and tackle any situation that may arise in the event of a major technical fault on the National Grid.

John Pettigrew, the National Grid chief, said last month that citizens should prepare for blackouts between 4pm and 7pm on weekdays during “really, really cold" days in January and February if gas imports are reduced while addressing the Financial Times’s Energy Transition Summit.

The Guardian report said the government ‘war-game(d)’ plans to cope with blackouts projected to last up to seven days in case there is a national power outage. There are also fears regarding the energy supply this winter.

The news agency claimed to have seen classified and sensitive information warning of a ‘worst case scenario’ where authorities fear severe disruptions in all sectors of the economy, including transport, food and water supply, communications and energy for an entire week.

Scripts prepared for the BBC

The worst-case scenario which was shared in the plan says that only analogue FM radios would work. It said only BBC Radio 2 and 4 would continue broadcasting and local stations would face difficulties as they may not have adequate backup generator cover.

The Guardian also revealed in a separate report that the ‘BBC prepared secret scripts that could be read on air if energy shortages cause blackouts or the loss of gas supplies this winter.’

People privy to the developments told the news agency that the government wants to avoid any publicity on Yarrow.

How Will Programme Yarrow Be Implemented?

The programme prepares for a situation where unwarned power outages could occur to all premises including those without a backup generator in the winter. Houses and businesses will get intermittent access to electricity to ration power supply.

Only 60% of the total electricity demand will be met between Day 2 and Day 7.

An agreement between the National Grid and the energy regulator Ofgem pointed out that 100% of electricity demand should be restored after a week and the government will meet the target even in a worst-case scenario.

This is different from the warning by John Pettigrew mentioned above and Yarrow plans for a more severe situation.

Houses and businesses will be notified 24-hours before the planned outage as per the electricity supply emergency code. It could also be published a week before on a rolling basis.

There is also a rota disconnection plan on the cards where there will be power cuts evenly across the country. The severity of those blackouts will depend on the supply of energy but could last up to three hours and could take an hour to reconnect.

Leaders and MPs will fully focus on providing food and medical help to the people in their constituencies during that period.

Fears of a Sabotage

The security minister Tom Tugendhat earlier this week mentioned that the UK had become “more vulnerable" in recent years. Yarrow also prepares for an attack by hostile parties on the UK’s subsea power cables like the ones carried out by unknown elements on the Nord Stream pipelines.

(with inputs from the Guardian)

