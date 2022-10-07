Federal Agents Claim They Found Evidence of Tax Crimes against Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden

Federal agents claimed to have evidence of tax crimes against US president Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

The investigation proceedings will be put in front of a prosecutor to decide whether to bring any charges against Biden, news agencies reported.

There is also evidence to charge Hunter Biden for making a false statement in connection with a gun purchase, the Washington Post said in a report.

US Attorney David Weiss, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, will take the decision whether to bring a case against the 52-year-old son of US president Joe Biden.

The allegations against Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine as well as in China were first reported by the New York Post.

The newspaper’s story faced censoring from social media giants which led to widespread attention to the story. The focus of the investigation has now shifted to whether Hunter reported all his income from foreign transactions.

The investigation gained further steam after a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden was dropped off at a Delaware repair shop in 2019 which contained mails and other records related to the deals in Ukraine and China.

Hunter Biden was given a small lifeline by Kevin Morris, a big-shot Hollywood lawyer, who loaned him around $2 million to pay off a tax bill.

Hunter himself acknowledged that his tax affairs were under federal investigation and denied any wrongdoing earlier in December 2020.

Biden served on Ukrainian energy company Burisma’s board from 2014 to 2019, while his father was vice president.

The political debate between the GOP and the Democrats started as the US House of Representatives impeached Donald Trump in 2019 alleging that he pressured Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to probe and dig up

compromising information on Hunter Biden.

“As is proper and legally required, we believe the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense," Hunter Biden’s lawyer Chris Clark said, citing that it a ‘federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one.’

Clark said prosecutors should not be rushed while they are doing their jobs.

(with inputs from AFP, the New York Post and the Washington Post)

