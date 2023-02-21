Home » News » World » ‘Felt She Might Leave’: Prince Harry Reveals He Was Late for Their First Date with Wife Meghan Markle

‘Felt She Might Leave’: Prince Harry Reveals He Was Late for Their First Date with Wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry made the revelation in his autobiographical memoir ‘Spare’ which has adversely impacted the relationship between him, his father King Charles III and his brother, Prince William

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 11:12 IST

London, United Kingdom

Prince Harry was afraid that Meghan Markle would leave because he was late for their first date (Image: Reuters)
Prince Harry was afraid that Meghan Markle would leave because he was late for their first date (Image: Reuters)

Prince Harry confessed in his autobiographical memoir ‘Spare’ that he was scared his wife Meghan Markle would leave because he arrived late during their first date.

Harry in his memoir says he got stuck in a traffic jam near London’s Piccadilly Circus to meet the actress. He said he ran into “every conceivable obstacle" and his bodyguards would not allow him to leave the car. He said Meghan asked him if he could leave the car and walk to the venue where they were supposed to meet.

“I couldn’t. I wasn’t able to go running through the streets of London. It would be like a llama running through the streets," Harry writes.

Advertisement

He said while he was on his way to meet his future wife his car would come to a grinding halt due to the traffic jam and he and his bodyguards would remain seated inside the car.

RELATED NEWS

Harry said that afterwards he was forced to apologise and send a text to her informing her that he is running late and that is when the thought struck him.

“I told myself: She might leave".

Harry and Meghan eventually married in 2018 and have two children - Archie and Lilibet.

Meanwhile, many are speculating that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony.

A report by the Sunday Telegraph said that Prince Harry is weighing “a million different variables" before attending the event in May. The report said Prince Harry is wondering how the British public will react to him and his wife, Meghan, attending the ceremony.

He is also wondering if they give the event a miss, will it be construed as a snub. The report said Harry is mindful that the ceremony will be “pretty much the most important day" in his father’s life, however, the royal finds himself in a tight spot because his son Archie’s birthday - which will be his fourth birthday - also falls on the same day.

Advertisement

UK-based media outlets have reported that King Charles III plans to invite Harry and Meghan to the ceremony since “it is the right thing to do" and the move may “pave the way for peace".

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 21, 2023, 11:11 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 11:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+33PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan At Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2023

+20PHOTOS

Aditi Rao Hydari, Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Siddharth, Neha Sharma Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About