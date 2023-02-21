Prince Harry confessed in his autobiographical memoir ‘Spare’ that he was scared his wife Meghan Markle would leave because he arrived late during their first date.

Harry in his memoir says he got stuck in a traffic jam near London’s Piccadilly Circus to meet the actress. He said he ran into “every conceivable obstacle" and his bodyguards would not allow him to leave the car. He said Meghan asked him if he could leave the car and walk to the venue where they were supposed to meet.

“I couldn’t. I wasn’t able to go running through the streets of London. It would be like a llama running through the streets," Harry writes.

He said while he was on his way to meet his future wife his car would come to a grinding halt due to the traffic jam and he and his bodyguards would remain seated inside the car.

Harry said that afterwards he was forced to apologise and send a text to her informing her that he is running late and that is when the thought struck him.

“I told myself: She might leave".

Harry and Meghan eventually married in 2018 and have two children - Archie and Lilibet.

Meanwhile, many are speculating that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony.

A report by the Sunday Telegraph said that Prince Harry is weighing “a million different variables" before attending the event in May. The report said Prince Harry is wondering how the British public will react to him and his wife, Meghan, attending the ceremony.

He is also wondering if they give the event a miss, will it be construed as a snub. The report said Harry is mindful that the ceremony will be “pretty much the most important day" in his father’s life, however, the royal finds himself in a tight spot because his son Archie’s birthday - which will be his fourth birthday - also falls on the same day.

UK-based media outlets have reported that King Charles III plans to invite Harry and Meghan to the ceremony since “it is the right thing to do" and the move may “pave the way for peace".

