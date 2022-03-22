'Finlandisation': Ukraine's Possible Option to End War with Russia or a Damp Squib?

Earlier last month, French President Emmanuel Macron had suggested that the “Finlandisation of Ukraine", a strict policy of neutrality with its origins in the Cold War, could be one of the ways for defusing tensions with Russia. He denied it later. This was a time when President Vladimir Putin’s troops had stepped up military activity on its shared border with Ukraine, while the United States was issuing warning after warning that Russia will soon attack its eastern European neighbour.

It’s almost a month to the day Russia invaded Ukraine and several rounds of talks between the two countries have not yielded significant results. In fact, the Kremlin on Friday said it wanted ongoing diplomatic talks with Ukraine to be more “active and substantive".

Advertisement

But, after Macron’s statement, the concept of Finlandisation is once again being seen as a “compromise" for eastern Europe.

Russia’s “reason" to launch its “military operation" against Ukraine is the threat of the country joining NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). But, last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country will not be part of the western military alliance. Despite that, Ukraine has been known to be a close ally of NATO, which is also helping the country with military firepower in the ongoing conflict.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, Finlandisation has been suggested as a model in 2014 as well, when Russia annexed Crimea and fighting broke out in the eastern Donbas region. But, the report stated, this could be complicated at this stage when Russia has already destroyed significant parts of Ukraine by steady and intense shelling and air strikes. In such a scenario, and with Russia’s worsening ties with superpower United States, Finlandisation could cease to be an option to manoeuvre the conflict towards a definitive end. In a latest development, the Kremlin seems to have taken American President Joe Biden comments about Putin being “a murderous dictator" as a serious affront. Biden called the Russian president a “thug" waging an “immoral war" against Ukraine.

‘Finlandisation’ - the meaning

Advertisement

According to the Oxford dictionary, Finlandisation is “the process whereby a country is induced to favour, or refrain from opposing, the interests of a more powerful country, despite not being politically allied to it (originally with reference to the influence of the former Soviet Union on its neighbour Finland)".

The term is increasingly becoming a buzzword in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, since it provides a general sense of a road to “neutrality" in a conflict where Ukraine seems to be stuck between two more powerful countries — seemingly backed by the United States and invaded by Russia, the two major parties to the Cold War from 1945 and 1990.

Advertisement

According to an expert in Finnish foreign policy and the end of the Cold War, Matti Pesu, the term Finlandisation may be a suggested solution in the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine but, in Finland, it has a negative connotation due to its effects on the country’s domestic politics. In his article, ‘Finlandisation’ of Finland: The Ideal Type, the Historical Model, and the Lessons Learnt’, Pesu writes that the country’s Cold War experience often appears as a success. The country preserved its democratic system, prospered economically and strengthened its international status, he writes.

Advertisement

But Pesu also talks about whether the strategy can be too “dangerous" in a situation as complicated as the Cold War, or even the Russia-Ukraine conflict complicated by Putin’s intensifying military assault tactics. Seen or even understood as a policy of collaboration and friendship, Finlandisation is hence seen as a “strategy of accommodation" in an almost-nod to India’s policy long-adopted of non-alignment.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.