Fire Breaks Out at High-rise Building in Dubai Near Burj Khalifa

A series of fires in tall buildings in skyscraper-studded Dubai in recent years has revived questions about the safety of cladding and other materials used in the country

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 12:05 IST

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Situated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Burj Khalifa enjoys the title of the world’s tallest building since its completion in 2010. (Picture for Representation/YouTube)
A fire broke out in a 35-story high-rise building in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building on Monday.

It was not yet known about the injuries in the blaze at the apartment building, which had been extinguished soon after the fire.

Black char marks from the blaze could be seen stretching up the building that’s part of a series of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar, the state-backed developer in the emirate.

Dubai police and civil defense did not immediately acknowledge the blaze. Emaar did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the city-state’s Dubai Media Office.

A series of fires in tall buildings in skyscraper-studded Dubai in recent years has revived questions about the safety of cladding and other materials used in the country.

On New Year’s Eve in 2015, a blaze raced through the Address Downtown, one of the most upscale hotels and residences in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa.

first published: November 07, 2022, 12:05 IST
