Imran Khan Assassination LIVE Updates: Ex-Pak PM Took Bullets on Legs, is ‘Out of Danger’

By: News Desk
Edited By: Debalina Dey
Last Updated: November 03, 2022, 18:51 IST
Islamabad
Naveed Mohammad Basheer, the suspected gunman who shot ousted Pakistan PM Imran Khan during a rally in Wazirabad today said, he thought of killing the PTI chairman as he is “misleading people". Imran Khan is misleading the people so I thought to kill him," he claimed. “He also accused Khan of blasphemy, including playing music and dancing during Azaan. I only want to kill Imran Khan," he said.
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and PTI chairman, who was shot in the left by three bullets during a protest rally in Wazirabad, is stable and was seen waiving at supporters as he was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) announced nationwide protests around 7 pm today against today’s armed attack on party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. Officials have issued a detailed traffic arrangements plan and called for people to avoid travelling in the area
Lahore - Liberty Chowk protest at 1900hrs
Rawalpindi - PTI Rally in progress from Shamsabad to Faizabad.
Rawalpindi - PTI protestors have blocked Peshawar Road near Chour Chowk.
Pakistani international cricketer and captain of the Pakistan national cricket Babar Azam condemned the attack on former prime minister Imran Khan during a protest rally. “Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen," he said in a tweet.
PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry told Reuters that the shooting on Imran Khan’s rally in Wazirabad “was a clear assassination attempt." “It was a clear assassination attempt. Khan was hit but he’s stable. There was a lot of bleeding," he said adding. “If the shooter had not been stopped by people there, the entire PTI leadership would have been wiped out."
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was shot in both of his legs in an suspected assassination attempt, officials said. Three bullets have hit Imran Khan, medics said after the PTI chairman was shifted to the Shoukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore for treatment. At least 15 people are injured and one person killed in firing at his container near Wazirabad as his march proceeded, according to police.
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s ex wife, Reham Khan said firing on the PTI chairman and other party members are “shocking and condemnable." “Firing on PTI chairman Imran Khan & other party members is shocking & condemnable. Security for public events for all our politicians must be ensured by provincial/federal law enforcement & our agencies," she said in a tweet.
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, who sustained bullet injuries after an assassination attempt during a rally in Wazirabad, is being shifted to Shoukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, sources said. A medical board formed has been Khan under the supervision of Dr Faisal Sultan, former health minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack at former premier Imran Khan during a rally in Wazirabad and said violence should have no place in our country’s politics. “Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country’s politics," he said in a statement.
A man suspected of attacking Pakistan’s ex-prime minister Imran Khan has been shot dead, Khan’s close aide was quoted as saying by AFP news agency.
The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said India is monitoring the situation minutes after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot by assailants during a protest rally in Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad. The attacker has been arrested according reports.
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, who was shot by assailants during a protest rally in Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad, told his close aides that “Allah has given me another life" and vowed to fight back. “I know they want to kill me but they don’t know Allah protecting me," Khan was quoted as telling his close aides.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the firing at Imran Khan and called for an immediate report of the incident. Prime Minister’s directive to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from IG Police and Chief Secretary Punjab.
According to sources, ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was hit by four bullets and has been evacuated by his security to an armoured vehicle. He is en route to a safe location with medical facilities, sources said,
Former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan sustained bullet injury when unidentified assailants opened fire during a rally near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in the Wazirabad City of Gujranwala Division. The firing was reported near the container-mounted truck carrying Khan during his protest march demanding snap elections.
Imran Khan Assassination Live Updates: Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sustained three bullet injuries to his leg after an assailant opened fire at his rally on Thursday evening. The firing was reported near the container-mounted truck carrying Khan during his protest march near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in the Wazirabad City of Gujranwala Division.
Sources said Khan, who was hit by four bullets, has been evacuated by his security to an armoured vehicle and is en route to a safe location with medical facilities.
Khan is currently leading a protest march against the federal government in Islamabad to demand snap elections.
The firing has left more than 15 PTI workers injured, including former Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and Faisal Javed.
Following the firing, a clash was reported between PTI workers and police.
Khan launched his protest march on October 28. The party’s long march, now on the road for six days, was to reach Islamabad in seven days according to the initial plan. The march was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on November 4, but PTI leader Asad Umar said that the protest convoy would reach the capital on November 11.
Khan has been demanding early elections and he is leading the long march towards Islamabad to press for his demands. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023 and fresh elections should be held within 60 days.
(With inputs from Manoj Gupta and agencies)
Read all the Latest News here