First Case of Omicron Detected in Gaza Strip

The Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday it had identified the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the Gaza Strip.

The carrier is a Gaza resident who was infected within the coastal territory, ministry official Majdi Dhair told a news conference.

Gaza, with a population of 2.2 million people, has registered 189,837 Covid-19 cases and 1,691 deaths.

(Writing by Nidal al-Mughrabi)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.