Five Injured In Blasts In Kabul As Miscreants Lob Grenades At School Students

Two explosions rocked Kabul on Tuesday injuring five people when a hand grenade was lobbed at students who were leaving after finishing their morning classes.

Russia-based news agency Sputnik reported that six individuals were killed in the blasts.

According to news agency TOLONews, the blast occurred when unidentified miscreants lobbed a hand grenade near the Mumtaz School in western Kabul in the morning.

This was followed by a second blast in front of Abdul Rahim Shahid School that happened when students were also leaving after their classes. The Taliban run government said that they have begun investigating the incident and details of the incident will be shared later.

Advertisement

According to an AFP report, the blasts occurred in a Shiite Hazara neighbourhood. The area known as Dasht-e-Barchi is occupied by Shia Muslims who are members of the Hazara community. The community was earlier targeted by the Islamic State (IS). The AFP report said that there was also a third blast. The blasts also come at a time when Muslims around the world are celebrating Ramadan.

The Islamic State’s Khorasan wing has become a problem for the Taliban terrorist group which now governs Afghanistan as it continues to attack civilians as well as Taliban militiamen. The Islamic State group earlier this year was responsible for attacking another Shia neighbourhood in Pakistan.

Two terrorists from the terrorist group blew themselves up using a suicide vest inside a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar killing more than 50 people and injuring hundreds. Khorasan refers to the region covering parts of modern-day Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.