Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
6/6 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
SS
1
NCP
1
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
INC
--
OTH
1
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 110
UPA 50
OTH 74
11
Home » News » World » Five People Found Dead in Helicopter Crash in Italy

Five People Found Dead in Helicopter Crash in Italy

Seven people were aboard the helicopter, including four Turkish businessmen. (Representational image from Reuters)
Seven people were aboard the helicopter, including four Turkish businessmen. (Representational image from Reuters)

The helicopter took off on Thursday from Lucca in Tuscany and was heading towards the northern city of Treviso when it disappeared from radar screens after hitting bad weather above a hilly, wooded area

Advertisement
Reuters
Rome // Updated: June 11, 2022, 17:18 IST

Five people were found dead after a helicopter crash in Italy, Ansa news agency said on Saturday citing rescuers, and two passengers were still missing.

The helicopter took off on Thursday from Lucca in Tuscany and was heading towards the northern city of Treviso when it disappeared from radar screens after hitting bad weather above a hilly, wooded area.

Seven people were aboard the helicopter, including four Turkish businessmen working for firm Eczacibasi Consumer Products who had been attending a paper technology fair, the company said in a statement.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

first published: June 11, 2022, 17:18 IST