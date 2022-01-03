Home » News » World » Five Syrian Soldiers Killed, 20 Injured by Islamic State: State Media

Ruins in the Syrian city of Raqqa, where the IS ruled from for 3 years before being driven out, June 3, 2018. A number of towns, including Raqqa, were reduced to little more than rubble during the US air campaign. (Ivor Prickett/The New York Times)
Islamic State, the group that declared a caliphate straddling parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014, has lost all territory that was under its control in 2019.

Dubai // Updated: January 03, 2022

Five Syrian soldiers were killed and 20 were injured in a rocket attack by Islamic State militants on a military transport bus on Sunday in the east of the country at approximately 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), Syrian state media said on Monday.

Islamic State, the hardline Islamist group that declared a caliphate straddling parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014, has lost all territory that was under its control in 2019.

However, the group continues to wage a low-level insurgency in both countries.

