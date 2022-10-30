Flag at S Korean Embassy in Delhi Flies at Half-mast to Mourn Victims of Deadly Seoul Stampede

The Korean flag at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Delhi was lowered to half-mast on Sunday following a deadly stampede in South Korea’s Seoul which killed over 150 people on Saturday.

As people, mostly teenagers and those in their 20s, had flocked in large numbers to Seoul’s popular Itaewon district late Saturday night to celebrate Halloween, a stampede was caused due to thousands being packed in a narrow alley. 151 people died, many due to cardiac arrest, and and several were injured. Authorities said that the death toll may further rise as 19 people are still in critical condition.

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a national period of mourning in wake of the tragedy.

Advertisement

“Flying the national flag at half-mast after our president declared national mourning on unfortunate stampede," an embassy official was quoted as saying by ANI.

“We are checking if any family member or relative of any Korean residing in India is affected in the stampede," the official said.

All officials in the embassy were directed to wear black ribbons to mark the mourning period, ANI reported.

The event was the first Halloween event after the Covid restrictions were lifted.

Read all the Latest India News here