Flights Across US Grounded After Massive System Outage, Thousands Stranded as ‘No Solution in Sight’

There are set to be long delays for passengers with the Air Traffic Control System Command Center warning there is no solution in sight

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 17:51 IST

Flights across the United States have been grounded indefinitely after The Federal Aviation Administration suffered a catastrophic system error. (Photo for Representation: Shutterstock)
Flights across the United States have been grounded indefinitely after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) suffered a huge computer outage leaving thousands of passengers stranded, multiple reports said.

According to a report in The Express, the Air Traffic Control System Command Center has warned passengers to buckle up for long delays, admitting there is currently no solution to the problem in sight.

As per the latest updates, there were 760 delays within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

There are flights reportedly delayed leaving airports including Philadelphia, Tampa and Honolulu. Moreover, there are delays also at Ronald Reagan Washington airport in Arlington, Virginia.

All flights in the US are grounded due to an FAA computer outage, according to Spectator Index.

“The NOTAMS outage continues with no current estimated time of restoration. A hotline has been activated," a message on the website warned passengers.

The FAA said operations across the national airspace have been affected and it is working to restore the system.

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," the FAA said in a tweet.

“We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," it added. The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

The FAA further said that it has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 am Eastern Time “to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

Bettina Inclan, a passenger left waiting at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, wrote on Twitter, The pilot of my @united flight just informed us there is a nation wide outage of FAA computer systems. It’s been down since midnight and forcing a stop to all air travel. Lots of stranded passengers and missed connections."

first published: January 11, 2023, 16:56 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 17:51 IST
