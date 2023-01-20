Florida Gov DeSantis, 2024 US Presidential Elections Favorite, Bans African American Studies from Schools

Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis in a new move has rejected a new advanced placement course in African American studies which was to be taught in high school campuses. DeSantis, according to a report by the Guardian, said that course violates Florida’s state law and does not have educational value.

His detractors claim that this is his latest action to prevent conversations about race, sexuality and gender identity in Florida’s school campuses. He banned the course officially and sent a letter to the College Board. The College Board in Florida is responsible for holding college readiness exams like the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

They are also responsible for advanced placement (AP) courses. These advanced placement courses, according to the Guardian report, help students earn college credit in subjects like English and chemistry.

DeSantis’ letter to the college board said: “(The course is) inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value."

The College Board announced a pilot program earlier in 2022 which would introduce an ‘evidence-based introduction to African American studies’ and would be launched in 60 high schools across the states in the current school year. It would then be expanded to other campuses in 2024.

It was to remain in the pilot phase and would collect feedback from teachers, students, scholars and policymakers, as is the standard process.

DeSantis, a former Trump ally, who has always said that Florida will ‘fight against woke ideology’ on previous occasions have stoked social and political anxieties in a section of conservative Americans, saying that these courses are meant to indoctrinate children.

He signed the Stop Woke Act in 2022 limiting discussions related to race in schools. He also signed the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill into law forbidding instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade attracting international and national scrutiny from critics who claim that such tactics marginalised LGBTQ+ students.

It also led to a conflict between Disney and the Florida government.

Recently the administration urged universities in Florida to send information regarding the number and age of students who sought gender dysphoria treatment, including sex reassignment surgery and hormone prescriptions, the Guardian said citing the Associated Press. The reason why this information was sought remains unclear.

