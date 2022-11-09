‘Florida Is Where Woke Goes to Die’: DeSantis Reelected, But His Supporters Are Eyeing the White House

Ron DeSantis won his reelection in Florida but his supporters, according to a report by the Guardian, were chanting ‘two more years’. This indicates that the Floridians who voted for DeSantis would well want him to announce a presidential bid from the Republican Party.

The Florida governor, who defeated Democratic candidate Charlie Crist, did not say he will seek the GOP nomination and while addressing a group of loud and raucous supporters he made no mention of a presidential run or even mention of former US President Donald Trump.

DeSantis rather concentrated on his achievements in the past four years. “Florida was a refuge of sanity when the world went mad. We stood as the citadel of freedom for people across this country and indeed, across the world," DeSantis was quoted as saying by the Guardian, in an apparent reference to how his administration handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We had the conviction to guide us and we had the courage to lead. We made promises. We made promises to the people of Florida and we have delivered on those promises," DeSantis further added.

While DeSantis remained silent about his expected presidential run, former US President Donald Trump has been vocal in his criticism of the Florida governor. After calling him ‘DeSanctimonious’ several times at several campaign rallies, Trump on Wednesday said he would reveal to reporters things about DeSantis which would not be ‘very flattering.’

“I think if he runs he could hurt himself very badly. I think the base would not like it – I don’t think it would be good for the party," Trump said.

Trump and DeSantis both rose to prominence through their anti-woke agenda. “We fight the woke in the schools, we fight the woke in the corporations. We will never ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die," DeSantis told his supporters after defeating Crist.

DeSantis has faced criticism for his stance on LGBTQ issues. He has accused the Biden administration of attempting to impose a sexual ideology on school going children.

He also introduced a legislation dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, originally titled ‘The Parental Rights in Education Bill’. His press secretary, Christina Pushaw, libeled opponents of the “Don’t Say Gay" bill as sexual predators.

The Democrats argue that the bill endangers the safety and mental health of LGBTQIA+ students who ofted face discrimination, depression and feelings of self-harm and suicide while Republicans claim that this bill stops their children from being manipulated by the ‘woke’ agenda and allows them to have a greater say in their child’s education and to protect young students from “mature" content.

DeSantis also took on corporations, as he said above following his victory. He was angered after Disney CEO Bob Chapek criticised the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law and signed a law that dissolves the Reedy Creek governing district by June 2023.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District allows Disnep to collect taxes (from itself) and build roads, according to Vox and these rights were given to Disnep since 1967 but following the criticism of the bill that many call anti-LGBTQ, DeSantis dissolved those rights.

DeSantis’ victory may be a warning for Democrats that they are indeed losing the cultural war but time will only tell if sexual minorities also bear the brunt of DeSantis’ policies.

(with inputs from agencies)

