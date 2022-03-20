'My Friend, PM Modi... Delighted': Israeli PM Bennett's Reacts Before1st Official Visit to India

Stressing that Indo-Israel ties are based on mutual “appreciation and meaningful collaboration", Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said he will be visiting India in the first week of April to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The visit also aims to expand the cooperation between the two countries in the areas of innovation and technology, security and cyber, and agriculture and climate change. “Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will pay his first official visit to India on Saturday, 2 April 2022, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Israeli PM’s Foreign Media Adviser said in a statement.

Prime Minister Bennett said, “I am delighted to pay my first official visit to India at the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Modi, and together we will continue leading the way for our countries’ relations."

Advertisement

The two leaders had first met on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow last October w

hen PM Modi had invited PM Bennett to pay an official visit to India, the statement said.

“This visit will reaffirm the important connection between the countries and the leaders, and will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Israel and India," it added. Informed sources told .

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.