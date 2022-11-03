Footage of Firing: The Moment Before Shots Were Fired At Imran Khan Rally | WATCH

In the latest development to the Imran Khan attack, a video has surfaced that captures the footage of the assassin and a few moments before the shots were fired at Imran Khan.

In the video, the attacker can also be seen trying to escape amidst the crowd after firing the shots.

In an incident that shook the world, ousted Pakistan PM Imran Khan was left injured in his leg in a firing on Thursday during his ‘real freedom’ rally in Wazirabad. As per local media reports, chaotic scenes broke out near Imran Khan’s reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala where the purported attack took place.

Imran Khan was leading a protest march to Islamabad to demand snap elections when shots were fired on the container-mounted truck carrying him in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Ismail said that Khan was shot in the leg “three to four" times.

At least 15 people are injured and 1 killed in firing at his container near Wazirabad as his march proceeded. Talking about the incident, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said that the miscreants shot at Imran Khan with an AK-47. He also said that it was a ‘targeted attack’.

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan who survived the attack and was reported to be out of danger told his close aides that “Allah has given me another life" and vowed to fight back. “I know they want to kill me but they don’t know Allah protecting me," Khan was quoted as telling his close aides.

Man suspected of attacking Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan has been arrested, reports say. Meanwhile, Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India is “closely keeping an eye" on the attack at Imran Khan’s rally. At his media briefing, Mr. Bagchi said, “The development just took place as I was coming into this briefing. This is something that we are closely keeping an eye on."

Currently, former PM Imran Khan has been shifted to Shoukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore.

