‘For Just Six Weeks on the Job?’: Truss to Get £115,000 Ex-PM Allowance, Civil Servants, Students Angered

A trade union which represents UK civil servants hit out at the rules which will allow outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss to receive £115,000 annual office allowance for serving as prime minister, for a matter of weeks.

The union pointed hit out at the entitlement citing there is a cost of living crisis and a squeeze on public services.

The general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union Mark Serwotka told the Guardian that it is ‘grotesque’ that Liz Truss will receive a £115,000 bonus when ‘one in five civil servants are using food banks and 35% have skipped meals because they have no food.’

Steven Littlewood, the assistant general secretary of the FDA, which represents senior civil servants, told the Guardian that the government ‘offered a real-terms pay cut’ this year and ‘attacked the redundancy terms of the civil servants who are keeping this country running’.

“After all of that, it beggars belief that the prime minister would accept £115k a year for just six weeks in the job. The hypocrisy is astounding," Littlewood was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Mark also told the Guardian that the next prime minister should award civil servants who work hard with an “above-inflation pay rise."

The funding that will be given to Truss can be claimed by her under public duty costs allowance (PDCA). It was introduced by Sir Robin Butler following the resignation of Margaret Thatcher.

The government rules say PDCA was aimed at assisting prime ministers still active in public life. Former PMs are ‘entitled to claim for necessary office and secretarial costs’, the Guardian said citing the rules.

Prime Ministers in the UK are part of the regular ministerial pension scheme where a portion of their salary and government contributions forms the part of the scheme.

The report also says that Gordon Brown claimed £114,712, David Cameron claimed £113,423 and Theresa May £57,832

Meanwhile, some in the UK have called on Truss to give up the allowance. Jo Grady, the general secretary of the University and College Union, told the Guardian that people in the UK will be ‘appalled to see the soon to be former prime minister rewarded for such catastrophic failings’. Grady told the Guardian: “She should do the right thing and give up the money."

