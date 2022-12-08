For the First Time in 40 Years, the New York Times Staff Stage Mass Walkout

After the New York Times management and the New York Times Guild, the union of which more than 1,100 workers are part of, failed to reach an agreement over multiple issues such as pay increases, health insurance and pension plans, the employees have decided to stage a walkout.

The walkout, scheduled for Thursday, also urges readers to join a ‘digital picket line’ where they are being requested to not engage with any content produced by the New York Times.

“Their wage proposal still fails to meet the economic moment, lagging far behind both inflation and the average rate of wage gains in the US," the New York Times Guild said, according to a report by the New York Times.

It remains unclear how the strikes will impact coverage but members of the fast-paced live-news desk, which covers breaking news for the digital paper and several other senior journalists are part of the 1,100-strong group of employees who are staging the walkout.

Amanda Hess, who is the deputy vice president for the NewsGuild of New York and reporter and Union member Maggie Astor in a series of tweets asked their followers to follow them in boycotting the media giant on Thursday.

“We’re asking readers to not engage in any @nytimes platforms tomorrow and stand with us on the digital picket line! Read local news. Listen to public radio. Make something from a cookbook. Break your Wordle streak," Hess tweeted.

The strikes come after a series of failed negotiations with the New York Times management over multiple issues like increase in pay, health insurance and pension plans. The union has threatened to go on strike until Friday and the negotiations to end the strike have temporarily failed.

The New York Post reported that publications could be disrupted outside the New York Times because if trade unions follow through then the New York Post, Newsday and the regional editions of the Wall Street Journal and USA Today stand to be affected as printing will be outsourced to the Times’ College Point printing plant.

The developments were first reported by the New York Post first in August as the New York Times employees were frustrated due to no pay hikes for two years. The workers are also demanding the option to work from home indefinitely and demand scrapping of the original mandatory deadline of July 2023.

The New York Times executive editor Joe Kahn was disappointed by the Guild’s decision. “Strikes typically happen when talks deadlock. That is not where we are today," Kahn said. “While the company and the NewsGuild remain apart on a number of issues, we continue to trade proposals and make progress toward an agreement," Kahn was quoted as saying by the New York Times.

(with inputs from Fox Business, the New York Times and the New York Post)

