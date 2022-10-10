‘Forces Advocating Bigotry, Violence Misusing Freedom’: Jaishankar on Anti-India Activities in Canada

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar in Canberra on Monday said India has flagged issues related to Khalistani separatist forces operating out of Canada to their Canadian counterparts.

The external affairs minister’s comments came during a press conference with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong. In recent weeks, anti-India activities in Canada have been on the rise.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Toronto was defaced and its premises vandalized. Perpetrators defaced the temple with graffiti demanding creation of Khalistani state. Earlier a referendum was held in Ontario’s Brampton to gather support for the creation of a Khalistani state.

“Time to time we have engaged the Canadian government, (I) myself engaged with my counterpart on this issue. We have flagged the need to ensure freedom in democratic society is not misused by forces which actually advocate violence and bigotry," Jaishankar said in Canberra.

“It’s important for countries to understand , really, how democracy should function not only at home but also the responsibilities the democracies (have towards) other democracies," he further added.

Ahead of Jaishankar’s statement, the external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in New Delhi last week reiterated that India is disappointed that such activities are being reported from a nation which has friendly relations with India.

He referred to the 1985 bombing of Air India Flight 182 Kanishka, where hundreds, including entire families, were killed as a bomb packed in a suitcase exploded in the Irish airspace at an altitude of 31,000 feet.

The flight was headed towards Delhi from Montreal and had a stopover in London.

“These objectionable referendums… It is very unfortunate that these are being allowed in a friendly country. We have reiterated the same before as well," Bagchi said.

India also issued an advisory to Indian citizens and students living in Canada citing rising Hinduphobia and anti-Indian sentiments in Canada. It asked Indians in Canada to remain vigilant and exercise caution.

Canadian MP Chandra Arya from Nepean also raised the issue in the Canadian parliament and also issued a statement. “Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all. This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned," Arya said in a tweet.

