Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has decided to arrest PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a prohibited funding case, top FIA sources told CNN-News18 on Monday.

The agency has formed a four-member team for the arrest and will be assisted by Lahore police, the sources said.

A summary has been forwarded to the director general of FIA for final approval, they added.

A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, meanwhile, are present outside Zaman Park.

This is regarding the expected appearance of Imran Khan in the Lahore High Court for security bail.

The LHC had ordered the former PM to appear personally at 2pm, but he was yet to show up when reports last came in.

There is a chance of Imran Khan’s arrest in another case by the FIA during his presence in Lahore, PTI sources said.

Imran Khan’s junior lawyers told the court that he has security concerns and that there is a huge gathering of PTI workers outside Zaman Park.

The Lahore High Court later adjourned the hearing till 5pm.

Justice Tariq Saleem said the court was issuing a show-cause notice to Imran. The former PM’s lawyers requested the HC not to do this.

Justice Saleem said, “You should answer the show-cause…If the court will be satisfied then the show cause will be disposed of…You are making a mockery of the law. You cannot withdraw the bail application with a fake signature. I issue a show-cause notice to Imran Khan and give a three-week date."

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on February 2 dismissed a petition filed by PTI against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s ruling in the prohibited funding case.

The FIA registered a case against Imran Khan and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding.

The First Information Report (FIR) said the accused including the former PM violated the Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

