Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Alleged 'Sex Call' Goes Viral, PTI Terms it Fake

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has found himself in the midst of a major row after an audio clip, allegedly of his intimate conversations with a woman, was leaked and is now going viral.

The audio clips, shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider on YouTube, come months before the general election.

Sources said the woman in the clip is Alia Malik, central member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, as well as his campaign manager in Mianwal.

In the recordings, the cricketer-turned-politician is allegedly pressing for a meeting but the woman refuses, saying she is “sore from painful sex".

The man then asks: “Can we meet tomorrow then? My family, including my children, are coming over day after tomorrow. Let me try to postpone these plans."

Imran Khan’s party has called the audio clips fake and accused the government of vendetta. PTI member Dr Arslan Khalid termed the audio as ‘fake’ and asked the government to think beyond fake audios and videos.

Another PTI leader Azhar Mashwani also condemned the character assassination of Imran Khan and lashed out at the federal government for using fake videos and audio against its opponents.

After Khan’s unceremonious exit from the prime minister’s post, he has faced several controversies, including that of Toshakhan gifts. A purported audio of his wife Bushra Bibi scolding a former employee of his Bani Gala residence for taking photos of the Toshakhan gifts was leaked, leading to embarrassment for the former PM.

Khan has, however, blamed the incumbent coalition government and the military establishment for conspiring against him.

