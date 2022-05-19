Former US President Bush Condemns 'Brutal Invasion of Iraq' in Ukraine Speech, Blames Gaffe on Age | Watch

Former US President George W Bush recently made a gaffe as he sought to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. He slipped up and said that the “brutal invasion of Iraq by one man" “was unjustified" when he actually meant “invasion of Ukraine". He immediately corrected himself saying, “I mean of the Ukraine, heh," while shaking his head and smirking.

“Iraq too," he then quietly muttered before saying, “anyway … uh … 75," an apparent reference to his age, as the crowd chuckled.

Advertisement

The US invaded Iraq in 2003, when Bush was the president, claiming that the country was harbouring weapons of mass destruction and terrorists. However, an inspection team from the United Nations had found absolutely no such weapon before the start of the invasion.

At the time, many condemned Bush’s decision to invade Iraq and some of US’ allies such as France, Canada, Germany, and New Zealand, had also opposed the war.

Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator, said: “Freudian slip if I ever saw one! He told the truth for once!" “George W. Bush just admitted to being a war criminal of the likes of Vladimir Putin, then laughed. Sickening," she tweeted.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, over five million people have been forced to flee the country. The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) projected that some 8.3 million refugees will leave Ukraine, and the agency is calling for more financial support for them and their host countries.

Advertisement

The war has also had significant ripple effects across the globe in the form of food security and economic crisis. The United Nations said 36 countries count on Russia and Ukraine for more than half of their wheat imports, including some of the poorest and most vulnerable in the world, including Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.