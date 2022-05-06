Home » News » World » Havana Explosion: Death Toll in Cuba Hotel Blast Rises to Eight, About 30 Injured

Havana Explosion: Death Toll in Cuba Hotel Blast Rises to Eight, About 30 Injured

Four people were killed and 13 reported missing after a powerful explosion ripped through a hotel in Havana. (Representational Image: ANI)
Four people were killed and 13 reported missing after a powerful explosion ripped through a hotel in Havana. (Representational Image: ANI)

The presidency, in a tweet, quoted Havana Communist Party official Luis Antonio Torres Iribar as confirming four deaths

Advertisement
AFP
Updated: May 06, 2022, 23:32 IST

Eight people were killed and about 30 hurt in a powerful explosion that partly destroyed a five-star hotel under refurbishment in central Havana Friday, the government said, doubling the confirmed death toll.

“So far, eight people have died and about 30 are hospitalized," the Cuban presidency tweeted after the blast it said was likely caused by a gas leak.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: May 06, 2022, 22:53 IST