Havana Explosion: Death Toll in Cuba Hotel Blast Rises to Eight, About 30 Injured

Eight people were killed and about 30 hurt in a powerful explosion that partly destroyed a five-star hotel under refurbishment in central Havana Friday, the government said, doubling the confirmed death toll.

“So far, eight people have died and about 30 are hospitalized," the Cuban presidency tweeted after the blast it said was likely caused by a gas leak.

